OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.95 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.05612518 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049553 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.