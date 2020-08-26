OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Cap of $16.77 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.05585118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

