Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $764,455.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

