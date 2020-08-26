Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.85. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 47,052 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.