OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OISHY opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

