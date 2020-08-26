OKCash (OK) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.63 million and $6,132.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00070804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,396.32 or 1.00414692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000865 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00167554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003482 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,213,162 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

