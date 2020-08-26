OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $8,529.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,444.77 or 1.00399048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00169725 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003496 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,221,796 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

