OmiseGO Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, ZB.COM, FCoin and HitBTC. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003852 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, DigiFinex, BitForex, B2BX, DragonEX, FCoin, Fatbtc, C2CX, Hotbit, DDEX, IDAX, Ovis, Radar Relay, Iquant, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, Huobi, Exmo, IDCM, TDAX, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Bithumb, BigONE, Zebpay, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinone, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, ABCC, COSS, Bitbns, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Liqui, Tokenomy, Braziliex, BitMart, IDEX, BitBay, Vebitcoin, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Neraex, Coinnest, Mercatox, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, CoinEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

