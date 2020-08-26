Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $8.26 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Omni has a market cap of $4.65 million and $1.27 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00072390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 52.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00507970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,035 coins and its circulating supply is 562,719 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

