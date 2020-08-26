OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.05614875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049014 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.