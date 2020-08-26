Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,247 shares of company stock worth $6,252,044. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,263,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Onespan by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.