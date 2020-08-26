Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ADM stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

