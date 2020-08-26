Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,582 shares of company stock worth $61,698,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

