Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

