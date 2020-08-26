Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Ooma updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.