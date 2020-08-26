Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

