Opacity (OPQ) Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $14,456.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.