Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,304 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,817.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

