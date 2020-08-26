Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,696 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $155.69. 513,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,953,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

