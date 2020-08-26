Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,412 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 90,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UBS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.