Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,856 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,364. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

