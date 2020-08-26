Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after buying an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after buying an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

