Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. 9,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,318. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.