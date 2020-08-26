Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

CI stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.76. 26,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,959. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

