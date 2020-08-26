Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $645,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 78,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,074,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $906,445. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.