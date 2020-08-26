Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. 10,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,318. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

