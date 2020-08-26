Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. 52,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

