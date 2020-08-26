Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paylocity worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. 2,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.82, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,337 shares of company stock valued at $19,902,161. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

