Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,346. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

