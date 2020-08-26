Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 374,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,065,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.