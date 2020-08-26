Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,710. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.