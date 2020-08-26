Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,153. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.