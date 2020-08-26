Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $327.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

