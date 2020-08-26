Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.01 and its 200 day moving average is $320.87. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

