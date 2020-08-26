Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Humana by 3,122.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 102.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 940,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

