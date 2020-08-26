Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,556 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 141.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 51.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $437,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 50,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

