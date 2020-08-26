Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,116 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,108,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

