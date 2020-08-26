Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,501 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Catalent by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Catalent by 22.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. 3,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,625. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

