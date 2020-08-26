Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 219,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000.

EMQQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

