OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.40. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 26,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OptimumBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

