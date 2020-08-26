Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $270,231.53 and $239.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.01674357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00194401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

