O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,469. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

