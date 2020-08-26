Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.59. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 44,367 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $822.96 million and a P/E ratio of 43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

