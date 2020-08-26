OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OSRAM Licht in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OSAGY stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. OSRAM Licht has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

