Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

