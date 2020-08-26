Pagerduty (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Pagerduty to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pagerduty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pagerduty stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares in the company, valued at $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,017 shares of company stock worth $10,414,482. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

