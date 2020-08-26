Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stake Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,481,000 after acquiring an additional 148,373 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $21,744,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.23.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

