Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.23.

Shares of PANW opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

