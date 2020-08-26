Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $328.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.77.

NYSE PANW opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

