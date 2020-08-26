Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

8/11/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.50.

7/22/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

